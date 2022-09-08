Ohmium Signs Agreement with Tarafert to Provide 343 MW of Green Hydrogen for Ammonia

Green Hydrogen Produced with Solar will be Utilized to Produce up to 200,000 Metric Tonnes of Ammonia Annually

FREMONT, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmium International , Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, has signed an agreement to provide 343 megawatts of green hydrogen electrolyzers to Tarafert , the developer of a large-scale urea fertilizer and green ammonia production facility in Mexico. Electrolyzer delivery will happen over three tranches, with the first 69 megawatts to be delivered in 2025 on schedule for Tarafert's project completion. The green hydrogen from the project will enable the production of up to 200,000 metric tonnes per year of green ammonia.

"Ammonia shortages this year have shown the importance of countries developing their own production that doesn't rely on fossil fuels. The Tarafert project is among the most ambitious in the world and we're excited to be a part of it," said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. "For too long, ammonia production has been an energy-intensive process that produced tonnes of greenhouse gas. Green hydrogen can reduce those carbon emissions to zero."

"Utilizing green hydrogen to produce ammonia is a major advantage for our project. Green hydrogen means our ammonia will no longer be subject to the volatile price spikes and pollution inherent in fossil fuel use," said Jean Perarnaud, CEO of Tarafert. "Ohmium's leading edge, cost-effective, modular PEM technology is the perfect choice for this project, it can scale rapidly and efficiently to support the production expansion in phases."

Ohmium manufactures standardized interlocking modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen. Individual electrolyzers can be stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs while enabling unlimited configurations of deployment sizes. Ohmium's proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation.

About Ohmium

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com

About Tarafert

Tarafert is an international developer of large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production facilities. The company targets sectors in which it can achieve cost leadership through a combination of scale, efficient technology and co-location of lowest cost inputs. Tarafert is headquartered in The Netherlands with projects under development in Mexico and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.tarafertproject.com

