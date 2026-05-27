Oi Wah FY2026 Net Profit Surges by Nearly 48%, Continuous Expansion of Net Interest Margin Demonstrates Business Resilience



EQS Newswire / 27/05/2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Prudent Risk Management Yields Solid Outcomes metrics, Core Pawn Business Demonstrates Resilient Growth with Proposed Final Dividend of HK$1.15 cents per share

Results Highlights:

Profit for the year attributable to shareholders increased by approximately 47.8% YoY to approximately HK$82.6 million

Net profit margin increased by approximately 16.2 p.p. YoY to approximately 50.2%

Impairment losses recognized on loan receivables decreased by approximately 72.6% YoY to HK$12.7 million

Revenue from pawn loan business increased by approximately 12.9% YoY to approximately HK$98.6 million

Proposed final dividend of HK$1.15 cents per share

HONG KONG SAR - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1319.HK, the "Group" or "Oi Wah") announced its annual results and its financial position. For the year ended 28 February 2026 ("FY2026"), the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$164.4 million. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company reached approximately HK$82.6 million, representing an increase of 47.8% compared to the year ended 28 February 2025 ("FY2025"). During the year, net interest margin expanded to approximately 17.2%.



As of 28 February 2026, the cash and cash equivalents (net of bank overdraft) amounted to approximately HK$376.9 million, representing a substantial increase of approximately 74.8% YoY. The net assets increased to approximately HK$1,155.7 million. Concurrently, the gearing ratio dropped to 4.1%. During the year, the earnings per share increased by approximately 48.3% YoY to HK 4.3 cents. The Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of HK 1.15 cents per share.



BUSINESS REVIEW



Mortgage loan business



In FY2026, the economy entered a phase of gradual recovery, leading to a steady resurgence in financing demand. The revenue from the mortgage loan business was approximately HK$65.8 million and accounted for approximately 40.0% of the Group's total revenue during the year. The gross mortgage loan receivables were approximately HK$612.5 million as at 28 February 2026. During the year, net interest margin of the mortgage loan business was approximately 10.1%.



In FY2026, the Group maintained a disciplined and risk-sensitive approach in its lending activities. While we observed an encouraging stabilization in the residential property market, the Group exercised intensified vigilance toward the commercial and industrial sectors due to persistent supply overhangs and valuation pressures. Our underwriting strategy remained focused on building a resilient loan portfolio by prioritizing high-quality collaterals and prudent loan-to-value ratios. During the year, the average loan-to-value ratio for first mortgage was approximately 56.27%, while overall average loan-to-value ratio for subordinate mortgage was approximately 40.82% of which, average loan-to-value ratio of subordinate mortgage that the Group participated in was approximately 3.73%.



Reflecting our robust credit risk management, the charge for impairment losses recognized on loan receivables decreased from approximately HK$46.3 million to approximately HK$12.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately 72.6% or HK$33.6 million.



Pawn Loan Business



The revenue from the pawn loan business increased by approximately 12.9% to approximately HK$98.6 million in FY2026. The business's profitability was further bolstered by a significant 73.0% increase in the gain on disposal of repossessed assets, which reached approximately HK$19.2 million as compared to approximately HK$11.1 million in FY2025. This performance was mainly attributed to the unprecedented strength of



During the year, the Group continued to channel resources to advertising and promotion to enhance the Group's brand exposure. Such effort has generated demand for one-to-one pawn loan appointment services for pawn loans exceeding HK$0.1 million.



PROSPECTS



Looking ahead, the Group maintains a stance of cautious optimism regarding the global economic recovery. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties may persist, we remain dedicated to a proactive yet prudent strategy to ensure sustainable long-term growth and maximize returns for our shareholders.



Within the mortgage loan market, our strategy will be characterized by a calibrated and divergent approach. We continue to hold an optimistic outlook on the residential property segment, where we intend to capitalize on the stabilizing interest rate environment by identifying high-quality mortgage opportunities. Conversely, we maintain cautious and vigilant towards the commercial and industrial sectors. Given the structural challenges of inventory overhang and the increasing prevalence of distressed assets, the Group will exercise intensified oversight in its credit underwriting and collateral appraisal to mitigate valuation risks.



Regarding our core operations, we anticipate our pawn loan business to remain resilient, supported by a firm gold price trajectory and sustained demand for liquidity management. To further enhance operational efficiency, the Group is actively optimizing its pawn shop network. We are strategically identifying more cost-effective locations within our established service areas, aiming to relocate our pawn outlets to premises with more competitive lease terms to reduce operating overheads while maintaining our leading market presence.



Simultaneously, our strategic partnership with PACM Group remains a key driver for geographic diversification. By proactively exploring institutional credit opportunities in developed markets while maintaining rigorous investment oversight, the Group is well-positioned to navigate evolving industry dynamics and deliver stable value to all stakeholders.



Mr. Edward Chan, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, "Global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties intertwine, placing pressure on the global economic recovery and posing ongoing challenges to the local property market. In the face of a complex external environment, Oi Wah has consistently adhered to a proactive yet prudent management strategy. Our core pawn loan business has fully demonstrated its role as a strategic tool to hedge against macroeconomic fluctuations, showcasing the Group's strong resilience amidst market challenges.



Looking forward, we will adopt a carefully calibrated differentiation strategy and continue to drive regional diversification. Under strict investment monitoring, we will actively explore business opportunities in developed markets to further expand our revenue streams and customer base, striving to deliver long-term, stable, and sustainable returns for our shareholders."



Hashtag: #OiWah

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited Oi Wah is a financing service provider in Hong Kong, mainly providing short-term secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans. The Group established its first pawnshop in 1975 and currently owns 10 pawnshops and one premium service center in various locations in Hong Kong. Oi Wah diversified into mortgage loan business in 2009. The Group is the first local pawn shop which successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 12 March 2013.





News Source: Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 May 2026 - The board of directors of(HKEx stock code: 1319.HK, the "Group" or "Oi Wah") announced its annual results and its financial position. For the year ended 28 February 2026 (""), the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$164.4 million. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company reached approximately HK$82.6 million, representing an increase of 47.8% compared to the year ended 28 February 2025 (""). During the year, net interest margin expanded to approximately 17.2%.As of 28 February 2026, the cash and cash equivalents (net of bank overdraft) amounted to approximately HK$376.9 million, representing a substantial increase of approximately 74.8% YoY. The net assets increased to approximately HK$1,155.7 million. Concurrently, the gearing ratio dropped to 4.1%. During the year, the earnings per share increased by approximately 48.3% YoY to HK 4.3 cents. The Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of HK 1.15 cents per share.In FY2026, the economy entered a phase of gradual recovery, leading to a steady resurgence in financing demand. The revenue from the mortgage loan business was approximately HK$65.8 million and accounted for approximately 40.0% of the Group's total revenue during the year. The gross mortgage loan receivables were approximately HK$612.5 million as at 28 February 2026. During the year, net interest margin of the mortgage loan business was approximately 10.1%.In FY2026, the Group maintained a disciplined and risk-sensitive approach in its lending activities. While we observed an encouraging stabilization in the residential property market, the Group exercised intensified vigilance toward the commercial and industrial sectors due to persistent supply overhangs and valuation pressures. Our underwriting strategy remained focused on building a resilient loan portfolio by prioritizing high-quality collaterals and prudent loan-to-value ratios. During the year, the average loan-to-value ratio for first mortgage was approximately 56.27%, while overall average loan-to-value ratio for subordinate mortgage was approximately 40.82% of which, average loan-to-value ratio of subordinate mortgage that the Group participated in was approximately 3.73%.Reflecting our robust credit risk management, the charge for impairment losses recognized on loan receivables decreased from approximately HK$46.3 million to approximately HK$12.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately 72.6% or HK$33.6 million.The revenue from the pawn loan business increased by approximately 12.9% to approximately HK$98.6 million in FY2026. The business's profitability was further bolstered by a significant 73.0% increase in the gain on disposal of repossessed assets, which reached approximately HK$19.2 million as compared to approximately HK$11.1 million in FY2025. This performance was mainly attributed to the unprecedented strength of Gold prices and a highly active secondary market for luxuries, particularly high-end timepieces. These factors have further solidified the pawn loan business as a resilient and strategic hedge against broader economic volatility.During the year, the Group continued to channel resources to advertising and promotion to enhance the Group's brand exposure. Such effort has generated demand for one-to-one pawn loan appointment services for pawn loans exceeding HK$0.1 million.Looking ahead, the Group maintains a stance of cautious optimism regarding the global economic recovery. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties may persist, we remain dedicated to a proactive yet prudent strategy to ensure sustainable long-term growth and maximize returns for our shareholders.Within the mortgage loan market, our strategy will be characterized by a calibrated and divergent approach. We continue to hold an optimistic outlook on the residential property segment, where we intend to capitalize on the stabilizing interest rate environment by identifying high-quality mortgage opportunities. Conversely, we maintain cautious and vigilant towards the commercial and industrial sectors. Given the structural challenges of inventory overhang and the increasing prevalence of distressed assets, the Group will exercise intensified oversight in its credit underwriting and collateral appraisal to mitigate valuation risks.Regarding our core operations, we anticipate our pawn loan business to remain resilient, supported by a firm gold price trajectory and sustained demand for liquidity management. To further enhance operational efficiency, the Group is actively optimizing its pawn shop network. We are strategically identifying more cost-effective locations within our established service areas, aiming to relocate our pawn outlets to premises with more competitive lease terms to reduce operating overheads while maintaining our leading market presence.Simultaneously, our strategic partnership with PACM Group remains a key driver for geographic diversification. By proactively exploring institutional credit opportunities in developed markets while maintaining rigorous investment oversight, the Group is well-positioned to navigate evolving industry dynamics and deliver stable value to all stakeholders., said, "Global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties intertwine, placing pressure on the global economic recovery and posing ongoing challenges to the local property market. In the face of a complex external environment, Oi Wah has consistently adhered to a proactive yet prudent management strategy. Our core pawn loan business has fully demonstrated its role as a strategic tool to hedge against macroeconomic fluctuations, showcasing the Group's strong resilience amidst market challenges.Looking forward, we will adopt a carefully calibrated differentiation strategy and continue to drive regional diversification. Under strict investment monitoring, we will actively explore business opportunities in developed markets to further expand our revenue streams and customer base, striving to deliver long-term, stable, and sustainable returns for our shareholders."Hashtag: #OiWahThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Oi Wah is a financing service provider in Hong Kong, mainly providing short-term secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans. The Group established its first pawnshop in 1975 and currently owns 10 pawnshops and one premium service center in various locations in Hong Kong. Oi Wah diversified into mortgage loan business in 2009. The Group is the first local pawn shop which successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 12 March 2013.News Source: Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited 27/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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