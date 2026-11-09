Oil Drop Lifts Canadian Equities; Materials Stocks Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up sharply on Monday amid easing concerns about inflation following a sharp drop in oil prices. Materials stocks are up, riding on firm precious metals prices.

Stocks from financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors are among the other major gainers.

Oil prices fell sharply following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" while talks to end their eight-month-old conflict continue.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down by about 3.4% at $87.70 a barrel.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 675.50 points or 1.88% at 36,464.59 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is up 4.1%. Snowline Gold Corp, Silvercorp Metals, Hudbay Minerals, Novagold, Abrasilver Resource Corp. and Vizsla Silver Corp are up 7%-9%.

Americas Gold & Silver Corp., Trekor Mines, Lundin Mining, Perpetua Resources Corp., Ero Copper, Endeavour Silver Corp., Teck Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals and Seabridge Gold Corp. are up 5%-6.7%.

Barrick Mining Corporation is up 5%. The company reported third quarter net earnings were $1.32 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.30 billion, or $0.76 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings were $1.35 billion, or $0.82 per share, compared to $0.98 billion, or $0.58 per share, in the prior-year period.

The Financials Capped Index is up 2%. Igm Financial is up 5.3%. Brookfield Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Manulife Financial, Brookfield Asset Management, EQB, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, IA Financial Corporation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada are also up with strong gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks Gildan Activewear, Brp Inc., and Aritzia are up 6.1%, 3.1% and 3%, respectively.

Industrials stocks Mda Space, Air Canada, Hammond Power Solutions, Finning International, Bird Construction, Aecon Group and AtkinsRealis are gaining 6%-7.5%. Toromont Industries, Bombardier, Ats Corporation and Stantec are also up sharply.

Constellation Software is down more than 7% despite reporting a jump in earnings. The company reported third quarter earnings per share of $32.91, compared with $20.01 a year earlier. Third quarter revenue came in at $3.51 billion, compared with $2.95 billion last year.

Canadian Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the third quarter of 2026, up from $0.40 a year earlier. The stock is up marginally.