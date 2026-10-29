Oil Edges Lower On US-Iran Diplomacy Hopes

(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Thursday after surging to a six-month high in the previous session following reports of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabi's biggest oil refinery and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.7 percent to $114.54 a barrel amid fresh diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East. WTI crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $101.81.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Teheran continued to give diplomacy a chance. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President JD Vance had reached out to Iranian national security official Mohsen Rezaei.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that negotiations were underway through mediators but stressed he didn't know whether they would bear fruit.

Recent reports suggested that oil continues to flow in the Middle East despite intensifying clashes involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces, alongside continued threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy flows from the region have since recovered to levels close to those recorded before the war, according to Kpler and Vortexa.

However, analysts say that oil supplies will tighten further in coming weeks even if the U.S. and Iran agree on a peace deal to end their war.