Oil Extends Losses On Easing Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were sharply lower on Tuesday as hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East reduced geopolitical risk premiums.

Brent crude prices slumped 2.4 percent to $90.38 a barrel, after having fallen almost 6 percent in the previous session to reach the lowest level since late August amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict. WTI crude futures were down 2.2 percent at $84.98 a barrel.

After meeting Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House, U.S. President Trump said there is positive momentum toward ending the Iran conflict.

Trump downplayed the prospect of further U.S. strikes on Iran but warned U.S. forces remained "locked and loaded."

He described the war as militarily "effectively over" but emphasized the continuation of the U.S. naval blockade and Operation Iron Gate.

Iran's security chief, however, accused the United States of fabricating reports of negotiations and demanded acceptance of Tehran's seven conditions to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that U.S. Democrats are considering using the December 11 government shutdown deadline to block passage of a federal spending bill and press the Trump administration to halt the war with Iran.

It was said that lawmakers are weighing whether to act immediately or wait until a new Congress convenes in January.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for $8 billion in frozen funds.