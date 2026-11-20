(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Friday and headed for a third consecutive weekly decline as signs of abundant global supply offset recent media reports suggesting that the Trump administration is weighing fresh strikes on Iran.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.3 percent to $90.76 a barrel as broader supply indicators suggested significant production growth and potential market surpluses.

WTI crude futures were down 1.2 percent at $81.43 despite reports of fresh attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

As supply from the Middle East recovers, oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have reached record levels, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

As part of a trilateral agreement, China, the United States and Russia have agreed to increase the production and supply of refined products to global markets.

The normalization of the situation in the Middle East, the return of oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to the market and the commissioning of new production capacity could lead to a temporary supply surplus in the oil market and lower prices, Russia's Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said in the latest warning of a possible oil glut.

That said, concerns persist over potential supply disruptions. Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which caused material damage.

The Iranian army said that two oil tankers caught fire Thursday after hitting naval mines in separate incidents while transiting a "restricted" area east of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to decide on further military action against Iran and would wait to see what happens after the beginning of the new year.