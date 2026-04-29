Oil Prices At Four-year High Amid US-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Oil prices hit a four-year high on Wednesday as the U.S.-Iran conflict showed little sign of resolution, with negotiations making limited progress and the crucial Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, leaving investors wary of fresh supply shocks.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent to $114.78 a barrel, the highest level since June 2022 and marking an eighth straight session of gains on fears of tightened supply. WTI crude futures were up 3.6 percent at $103.53.

Supply concerns intensified after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was unhappy with Tehran's latest proposal to end the war and has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump claimed that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and was figuring out its leadership situation.

The Trump administration also stepped up pressure on Iran, warning global firms and governments of harsh sanctions over dealings with Iranian airlines, and threatening to sanction banks if they support Chinese private refiners buying Iranian oil.

Earlier, there were reports that Iran is preparing a phased proposal as part of efforts to revive stalled negotiations.

During a special Gulf Cooperation Council meeting on Tuesday, Gulf Arab states have reportedly called for ensuring security and freedom of navigation in the strait.

Iran said the U.S. is no longer in a position to dictate policy to other nations.

Iran's foreign minister said that the country's stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, adding the countries that border the Gulf should draft a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz after the war comes to an end.