Oil Prices Climb After Attack On Saudi Arabian Refinery

(RTTNews) - Oil prices moved back toward four-year highs on Wednesday as investors monitored election results in Israel and assessed the chances of U.S. resuming military strikes on Iran.

Brent crude futures jumped 1.2 percent to $115.28 a barrel, paring losses from the previous two sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that further U.S. strikes against Iran after the midterm elections remain a possibility.

"I can't tell you that, but anything is possible," Trump said when asked whether the U.S would attack Iran again after next week's midterm elections.

WTI crude futures were up 1.8 percent at $101.71 a barrel amid heightened Middle East uncertainty after reports emerged that the U.S has alerted several Persian Gulf nations to a possible short, intense campaign against Iran after the midterm elections.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a Patriot system is heading to Israel, munitions are being restocked, and extra warships are poised to arrive next month.

It was said that Trump is leaning toward a large attack on Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites but remains undecided.

Meanwhile, an attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia underscored heightened supply risks in the region.

While Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had hit Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery with a missile, Saudi authorities didn't confirm the strike on the 550,000 barrel-per-day facility.

In Israel, the camp of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ahead of his rival's Opposition bloc but sill short of a majority.