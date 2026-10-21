Oil Prices Climb As Traders Weigh Middle East Supply Risks

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were moving higher on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting signals on efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Brent crude prices rose 1.1 percent to $110 a barrel after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session. WTI crude futures surged 1.2 percent to $99 a barrel.

Traders continued to assess Middle East developments after reports emerged that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Qatar and Pakistani officials submitted a new peace proposal, offering a "middle ground" plan that meets the demands of both sides in a bid to prevent further scalation in the Middle East war.

As part of the de-escalation plan, it was said that Iran is considering a proposal to access about $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for renewed nuclear inspections.

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States must end pressure and threats, cease regional pressure, and lift economic sanctions before any negotiations.

Iran's First Vice President said the country had "no choice but to exercise sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating worries over supply risks.

Escalating attacks on tankers and strikes against Saudi Arabia added another layer of pressure to energy markets.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have announced that their naval mines had prevented three oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using routes Tehran deemed unauthorized.