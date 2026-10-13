Oil Prices Decline Amid Russian Diesel Relief

(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.

Brent crude prices fell 1.8 percent to $104.74 a barrel, snapping a three-session winning streak. WTI crude futures were down 1.8 percent at $92.04.

According to Reuters, Russia expects to increase diesel exports from 3 million to 3.5 million metric tons per month by the end of 2026, returning to the levels seen before the crisis and potentially exceeding volumes announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia said EU countries bought $320.7 billion in hydrocarbons since 2022 despite sanctions, including $21.3 billion in 2026.

Trump's deal to allow Russian diesel exports to bring down prices has triggered criticism from U.S. lawmakers and Ukraine ahead of the midterm elections.

Traders also assessed supply risks from attacks on Saudi Arabia and weather-related supply outages in the United States.

Saudi Arabia announced it was continuing to deal with drone and missile attacks after a weekend of confrontation with the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Oil production is gradually recovering in the Gulf of Mexico after shutdowns and evacuations caused by Hurricane Isaias.