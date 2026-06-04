04.06.2026 11:44:08

Oil Prices Decline On Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement

(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally as Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire.

Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 1.5 percent to $96.30 a barrel while WTI crude futures for July delivery were down 1.2 percent at $94.83.

After a fourth round of U.S.-mediated talks, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire following days of bombardment and drone strikes.

According to a joint statement, the agreement was "contingent on a complete cessation" of attacks by the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, among other conditions.

Recent U.S.-Iran clashes coupled with no meaningful breakthrough in peace talks underscore the ongoing risks facing energy markets and Gulf shipping.

Kuwait said 63 people were injured following strikes that hit the country on Wednesday damaging its international airport.

Iran said communication channels with Washington remain open but there has been "no tangible progress" to end the war.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump said progress in talks with Iran could come within days, with possible movement as early as the weekend.

The U.S. House of Representative passed a resolution that seeks to halt President Donald Trump from taking further military action in Iran. However, analysts say that the resolution is unlikely to come into effect.

Meanwhile, the EIA report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories dropped for a sixth consecutive week, increasing concerns about a global oil shortage.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 7,974,000 barrels for the week ending May 29. At the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub, inventories decreased by 583,000 barrels.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:19 Druckenmiller baut Depot um: Natera massiv aufgestockt, Argentinien-Wette geht auf
03.06.26 Milliarden-Wetten der UBS: Diese US-Techriesen dominieren das Portfolio im 1. Quartal 2026
03.06.26 1. Quartal 2026: Das waren die Depot-Bewegungen bei Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
02.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
01.06.26 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen