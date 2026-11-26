(RTTNews) - Oil prices were moving lower on Thursday after rising for two straight sessions.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.8 percent to $93.85 a barrel as investors weighed escalating Middle East tensions against signs of recovering crude shipments from the Persian Gulf. WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $83.27.

Concerns intensified over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Ras Raura, Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, as well as the petromonarchy's financial district in the capital Riyadh.

Iran also reported that several vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz had struck mines.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, expectations have risen for a global supply surplus.

The continuing attacks are creating uncertainty after crude exports from the Middle East region recovered in September and October.

The IEA raised its fourth-quarter global supply estimate and projected a larger market surplus in 2027 as a recovery in Middle Eastern exports outpaces demand.

In the United States, government data revealed that commercial U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.1 million bbls to 418.9 million bbls in the week ending 20 November. Gasoline stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels and distillate inventories increased by 700,000 barrels.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to meet on November 29 to discuss production policy for 2027. Media reports suggest that Iraq and Kazakhstan are asking the oil cartel to lift its estimate of their crude oil production capacity.