Oil Prices Edge Lower In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Wednesday after seeing sharp swings in the previous session amid uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.9 percent to $102.64 a barrel in choppy trade while WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $95.47.

Qatar said it saw hope for an interim deal as both the U.S. and Iran evaluate new proposals put forward by mediators, despite fresh U.S. strikes and continued threats to shipping through Hormuz.

However, Iran's national security chief indicated in a social media post that Washington's response to Iran's demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming peace talks was insufficient.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he is "not looking to kill lots of people" in Iran following the midterm elections, but warned Washington would act decisively if needed.

Brent crude futures fell over 8 percent so far this week as traders watch for any breakthrough in the latest Middle East diplomatic moves.

Persian Gulf oil exports remain constrained, with supplies dipping in October from September's levels, according to data from ship-tracking companies.

Traders also digested the Democrats' sweep of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections and pondered the implications for President Trump's approach to Iran.