Oil Prices Extend Rally For Third Day On Supply Disruption Worries

(RTTNews) - Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday as the escalating conflict between the United States and Israel with Iran raised concerns over potential supply disruptions from the crucial Middle East oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $81.97 a barrel while WTI crude futures jumped 5.4 percent to $75.07.

Following coordinated U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the weekend, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial waterway for the movement of oil.

Senior officials have reportedly warned that any ship attempting to pass the strategic waterway will be "set ablaze."

About 20 percent of the world's oil and gas passes through this narrow waterway.

Following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran, a major shipping executive says roughly 100 container vessels are trapped in a massive backup near the Strait of Hormuz.

With marine insurers stopping coverage for voyages through the strait and major shipping companies ceasing bookings to the Middle East, experts warn that a prolonged disruption could lead to soaring oil prices, potentially causing a spike in energy costs globally.

European natural-gas prices surged more than 20 percent today following a production halt at the world's largest liquefied-natural-gas export facility in Qatar.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.