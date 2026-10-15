Oil Prices Fall As US Weighs Relief For Sanctioned Shadow Fleet Vessels

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were sharply lower on Thursday due to profit taking following a recent rally as reports suggested the Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on so-called shadow fleet vessels in order to reduce record-high global freight rates.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent below $104 a barrel after reports emerged that the Trump administration is contemplating relaxing sanctions on certain oil tankers transporting oil from Russia, Venezuela and Iran in order to alleviate the global tanker capacity crunch exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Persian Gulf. WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $94.94 a barrel.

However, supply concerns remain elevated after two commercial vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on October 13 and 14, as reported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Yemen's Houthis vowed to press on with attacks on airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia after hitting the headquarters of the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco a day earlier.

Elsewhere, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes on two oil refineries, including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Ryazan facility.

"We see no indication that the Ukrainian side is moving towards an energy ceasefire", Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.