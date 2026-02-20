|
20.02.2026 10:41:17
Oil Prices Hover Near Six-month High On US-Iran Tensions
(RTTNews) - Oil hovered near its highest level since August on Friday amid rising geopolitical risks after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran that it had a "maximum" 15 days to reach a deal with the U.S. or "bad things will happen".
Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $71.53 a barrel but were set for a 6 percent weekly gain.
WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $66.22 after adding about 7 percent in the prior two sessions.
A stronger dollar prompted traders to book profits at higher levels as investors waited for cues from the release of U.S. GDP and PCE inflation data later in the day. After the failure of multiple rounds of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, Trump has set a 10-15 day deadline for Iran to agree nuclear deal or face "bad things".
With potential U.S. military action looming, Iran has warned that U.S. bases in the Middle East could be "legitimate targets" if Washington attacks.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly blocked a request from Trump to allow U.S. forces to use U.K. air bases during any pre-emptive attack on Iran, saying it could break international law.
Elsewhere, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said today that the United States doesn't want anyone buying Russian oil and President Trump "has been clear on this."
Underlining Washington's push for India to diversify its crude imports amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Gor said that discussions are underway between the U.S. Department of Energy and India's Ministry of Energy over potential imports of Venezuelan crude.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.