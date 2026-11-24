(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday, hitting a three-month low due to increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.7 percent to $88.78 a barrel, the lowest since August 28, after having plummeted 3.5 percent in the previous session.

WTI crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $79.82 a barrel amid signs of recovering Middle East supplies and global surplus concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.

Media reports suggest that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubia have met separately with Qatar's prime minister regarding potential negotiations with Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned over two dozen entities, targeting across the financial, energy and commercial sectors to break Tehran's shadow banking network.

Iran vowed to use all available capabilities to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported today that a bulk carrier was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile while anchored at Dibba OPL, near the UAE's Khor Fakkan, causing a fire onboard. No casualties have been reported so far.