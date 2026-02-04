04.02.2026 10:34:44

Oil Prices Little Changed After Tuesday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday after gaining nearly 2 percent in the previous session following reports of growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Losses were capped after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 11.08 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 30.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $67.24 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $63.16.

Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions raised fears of supply disruptions from the crude-rich Middle East region.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is negotiating with Iran "right now," without offering details.

His remarks came after a U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone approaching a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

A group of Iranian gunboats were also seen approaching a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions just ahead of scheduled talks between Washington and Tehran this week.

Iran' Foreign Ministry said that preparations are underway to hold the talks in the next few days, with consultations ongoing to finalize the venue.

According to reports, Iran has demanded that this week's talks with the U.S. be held in Oman rather than Turkey.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am Mittwoch zeigt sich an der Wiener Börse eine stabile Tendenz. Auch der DAX notiert mit leichten Abschlägen. Am Mittwoch befanden sich die asiatischen Börsen mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen