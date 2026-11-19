(RTTNews) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session on expectations of a looming supply glut.

Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $92.17 a barrel, trading near their lowest levels since late August as IEA projections of a sizeable oil market surplus into 2027 and data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $82.42 after falling more than 3 percent to the lowest since August 26 the previous day following reports that crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels.

Elsewhere, commercial U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week ending 13 November, the latest report from the Energy Information Administration revealed.

Meanwhile, risks persist for the Middle East oil supply despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation in West Asia.

Investors were assessing a report by Axios that suggested the Trump administration is considering additional military strikes against Iran.

It was said that Israel has been pressing Washington to participate in a four-to seven-day military campaign.

Axios quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that all options remained available to Trump to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.