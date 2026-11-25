(RTTNews) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, recovering early losses after Yemen's Houth group claimed that it had carried out two military operations targeting the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Eastern province and the financial center in King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and Houthis exchanged threats of hitting each other's ports along the Red Sea, bringing supply risks back into focus.

Elsewhere, Ukraine has warned Russia of ongoing refinery strikes unless the war ends. Brent crude futures were largely unchanged at $91.44 a barrel after falling nearly 2 percent earlier in the day. WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $81.90 a barrel.

Iran reiterated on Tuesday that it would not hold talks with the United States to end the conflict unless its seven conditions were met, according to Iranian state television.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that a fourth tanker struck a naval mine while navigating an "unauthorized" route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran is seeking to reinforce its claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz and make conditions difficult for its adversaries.

Last week, Washington deployed a third aircraft carrier to the Gulf to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian shipping.