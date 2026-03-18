Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-
18.03.2026 10:20:31

Oil Prices Slip On Signs Of Inventory Build

(RTTNews) - Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday as supply worries eased somewhat despite continued Middle East tensions.

Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.4 percent to $103.01 a barrel while WTI crude futures for May delivery were down 1.5 percent at $94.06.

Supply concerns eased after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. oil inventories grew by 6.60 million barrels in the past week, against expectations for a 0.6 mb draw.

Additionally, Iraqi and Kurdish authorities agreed to resume oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, offering some relief to investors worried about supply disruptions caused by the escalating U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

As the Middle East conflict entered its 19th day, Iran has intensified its attacks on Israel and U.S. bases across Gulf nations.

Overnight, heavy strikes targeted key U.S. military installations, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence reported intercepting and destroying drones in the eastern region of the country.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on central Israel, reportedly using warheads suspected to contain cluster munitions. These weapons release multiple smaller bombs over a wide area, causing large-scale destruction.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military is targeting Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz. "Hours ago, U.S forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. military said on X.

Iran has confirmed the death of its security chief in a further intensification of the Middle East war.

Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen tendieren abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen