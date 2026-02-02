02.02.2026 10:31:23

Oil Prices Slump As US-Iran Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of agreeing a deal with Iran.

Trump's comments came after Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei likened the recent protests to a "coup" and warned that any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic would trigger a regional war.

Investors were also reacting to an announcement by OPEC+ to maintain its pause on oil output increases for March.

Benchmark Brent crude futures plunged 5.2 percent to $65.69 a barrel as investors dialled back fears of a supply shock.

WTI crude futures plummeted 5.5 percent to $61.63, after having risen to a six-month high recently amid fears the United States could carry out a military strike against Iran.

Details of various diplomatic processes to manage tensions with the ?U.S. are being ?examined by Iran, ?Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier today, adding that Tehran hoped for results in the coming days.

Meanwhile, eight OPEC+ member nations have agreed in principle to maintain their pause on planned oil production increases during a virtual meeting held on February 1.

The oil cartel cited seasonal demand factors and ongoing market uncertainty as the primary reasons for extending the output freeze.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen