(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as traders weighed renewed fighting in West Asia against expectations of falling U.S. crude oil inventories and signs of recovering supplies, driven by recovering Middle East exports.

Brent crude futures dropped 1.2 percent to $91.99 a barrel after rebounding from recent declines on Tuesday. WTI crude futures were down 1.7 percent at $83.21 a barrel.

Oversupply concerns outweighed geopolitical risks after the IEA said the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year on the back of recovering Middle East exports.

Industry data showed another rise in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ending 13 November, helping offset Iran tensions and Hormuz disruptions.

American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets, a U.S. military official said.

Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.