(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded higher on Friday and remained on track for their first weekly gain this month due to rising attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose nearly 1 percent to $97.28 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 2.6 percent at $85.85.

Investors fretted about disruptions to oil exports following attacks on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Some operations at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery were temporarily halted after a hostile aerial projective struck the facility on Thursday.

Iran said mines had hit ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Two Italian nationals were killed on Thursday in a drone attack on the Gulf nation of Kuwait. Clarifying that it had no involvement in the incident, Tehran warned against attempts to widen confrontations.

Separately, Israel said it is ready to strike Iran 'at any moment' even without U.S. military involvement, heightening concerns over a potential escalation of the conflict in the region.

Late Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on PBS that the United States has "victory at hand" in the Iran conflict, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept the opportunity for a deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghci said that Tehran's immediate focus was on strengthening the country's resilience against the pressures that enemies apply through various means.

Elsewhere, Russia extended a ban on jet fuel exports until March 31, 2027, after Ukraine attacks on Russian oil refineries forced several facilities to undergo maintenance.

Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia's Tula Oblast and St. Petersburg overnight, but no casualties were reported.