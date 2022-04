Oil's war-driven rise won't fuel a bear market or recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

HOW high will oil prices climb? Global oil price surges have tended to cause fears of a global bear market and recession. Whilst Jurong Island's centrality in Asian oil and oil products trading makes high prices a mixed blessing, if a global recession struck, the hit to world trade would likely send Singapore - and the Straits Times Index - reeling. Nosebleed energy prices can hurt.