04.04.2020 00:30:00
Oilseeds Industry Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2027: Growing Demand for Protein Meals, Increasing Usage in Animal Feed, Rising Demand from the Biodiesel Sector
DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilseeds - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oilseeds market accounted for $233.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $429.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
While the factors like growing demand for protein meals, growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed, and increasing demand from the biodiesel sector are driving the growth of the market. However, price fluctuation in oilseeds is restraining market growth.
Based on oilseed type, soybean is likely to have a huge demand due to huge applications in the feed, food, and biodiesel industries. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing demand for oilseeds used mainly in the food and feed industries. Favorable trade and price support systems have encouraged trade in oilseeds in the US.
Some of the key players in Global Oilseeds market include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Cargill, Wilmar International, Oilseeds International, Bhler Group, CHS Inc., Loius Dreyfus Company, Mountain States Oilseeds, Soni Soya Products Limited, Bora Agro Foods, Kanematsu Corporation, ETG Agro Private Limited, Bayer Crop Science AG, Burrus Seed Farm, Dow Agroscience LLC, and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Oilseeds Market, By Category
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Genetically Modified
5.3 Conventional
6 Global Oilseeds Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Edible Oil
6.3 Animal Feed
7 Global Oilseeds Market, By Biotech Trait
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Insecticide Resistant
7.3 Herbicide Tolerant
7.4 Other Stacked Trait
8 Global Oilseeds Market, By Oilseed Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rapeseed
8.3 Soybean
8.4 Cottonseed
8.5 Copra
8.6 Groundnut
8.7 Palm Kernel
8.8 Peanut
8.9 Sunflower
8.10 Canola Seed
8.11 Other Oilseed Types
8.11.1 Grapeseed
8.11.2 Linseed/Flaxseed
8.11.3 Safflower
9 Global Oilseeds Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vegetable Oil
9.2.1 R.T.E, Snacks, and Savory Products
9.3 Oilseed Meal
9.3.1 Feed
9.3.2 Industrial Products
9.3.3 Food Products
9.3.3.1 Sauces, Spreads, and Dressings
9.3.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.3.3.3 Meat Products
10 Global Oilseeds Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food-Service
10.3 Household Consumption
10.4 Bio-Fuels
10.5 Other End-users
11 Global Oilseeds Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Archer Daniels Midland
13.2 Bunge Limited
13.3 AGT Food & Ingredients
13.4 Cootamundra Oilseeds
13.5 Cargill
13.6 Wilmar International
13.7 Oilseeds International
13.8 Bhler Group
13.9 CHS Inc.
13.10 Loius Dreyfus Company
13.11 Mountain States Oilseeds
13.12 Soni Soya Products Limited
13.13 Bora Agro Foods
13.14 Kanematsu Corporation
13.15 ETG Agro Private Limited
13.16 Bayer Crop Science AG
13.17 Burrus Seed Farm
13.18 Dow Agroscience LLC
13.19 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
