Oilseeds Industry Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2027: Growing Demand for Protein Meals, Increasing Usage in Animal Feed, Rising Demand from the Biodiesel Sector

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilseeds - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oilseeds market accounted for $233.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $429.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

While the factors like growing demand for protein meals, growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed, and increasing demand from the biodiesel sector are driving the growth of the market. However, price fluctuation in oilseeds is restraining market growth.

Based on oilseed type, soybean is likely to have a huge demand due to huge applications in the feed, food, and biodiesel industries. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing demand for oilseeds used mainly in the food and feed industries. Favorable trade and price support systems have encouraged trade in oilseeds in the US.



Some of the key players in Global Oilseeds market include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cootamundra Oilseeds, Cargill, Wilmar International, Oilseeds International, Bhler Group, CHS Inc., Loius Dreyfus Company, Mountain States Oilseeds, Soni Soya Products Limited, Bora Agro Foods, Kanematsu Corporation, ETG Agro Private Limited, Bayer Crop Science AG, Burrus Seed Farm, Dow Agroscience LLC, and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Oilseeds Market, By Category

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Genetically Modified

5.3 Conventional



6 Global Oilseeds Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Edible Oil

6.3 Animal Feed



7 Global Oilseeds Market, By Biotech Trait

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insecticide Resistant

7.3 Herbicide Tolerant

7.4 Other Stacked Trait



8 Global Oilseeds Market, By Oilseed Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rapeseed

8.3 Soybean

8.4 Cottonseed

8.5 Copra

8.6 Groundnut

8.7 Palm Kernel

8.8 Peanut

8.9 Sunflower

8.10 Canola Seed

8.11 Other Oilseed Types

8.11.1 Grapeseed

8.11.2 Linseed/Flaxseed

8.11.3 Safflower



9 Global Oilseeds Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vegetable Oil

9.2.1 R.T.E, Snacks, and Savory Products

9.3 Oilseed Meal

9.3.1 Feed

9.3.2 Industrial Products

9.3.3 Food Products

9.3.3.1 Sauces, Spreads, and Dressings

9.3.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.3.3.3 Meat Products



10 Global Oilseeds Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food-Service

10.3 Household Consumption

10.4 Bio-Fuels

10.5 Other End-users



11 Global Oilseeds Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Archer Daniels Midland

13.2 Bunge Limited

13.3 AGT Food & Ingredients

13.4 Cootamundra Oilseeds

13.5 Cargill

13.6 Wilmar International

13.7 Oilseeds International

13.8 Bhler Group

13.9 CHS Inc.

13.10 Loius Dreyfus Company

13.11 Mountain States Oilseeds

13.12 Soni Soya Products Limited

13.13 Bora Agro Foods

13.14 Kanematsu Corporation

13.15 ETG Agro Private Limited

13.16 Bayer Crop Science AG

13.17 Burrus Seed Farm

13.18 Dow Agroscience LLC

13.19 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lessw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oilseeds-industry-opportunity-assessment-and-forecast-to-2027-growing-demand-for-protein-meals-increasing-usage-in-animal-feed-rising-demand-from-the-biodiesel-sector-301035095.html

SOURCE Research and Markets