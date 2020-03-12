OKEx Attended CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit in London and Hosted a VIP Networking Drink

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, traveled to London Blockchain Week 2020, and attended the CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit, Europe's leading digital asset conference focusing on bridging the gap between the digital asset ecosystem and traditional finance, on 10 Mar 2020. Lennix Lai, Financial Markets Director of OKEx, participated in an inspiring panel discussion and clarified the role of digital asset derivatives and sophisticated financial instruments.

"In terms of OKEx's future development plan for derivatives, we expect to channel our efforts on polishing our risk management modules to enable traders to optimize their capital utilization while trading with multiple instruments," said Lennix. "Most of our users have gone through KYC, which can help OKEX to counter manipulative and abrasive behavior in the market. For example, OKEX has built an in-house surveillance program to monitor suspicious market behavior - this is how we perform compliance under the ambiguous market."

OKEx Launches the New Options Discovery to Simplify Options Trading

To perfect the product portfolio, OKEx has decided to take on a leap on making options trading easier for users. With a price prediction function, the new Options Discovery feature suggests 3 trading strategies of different costs and rates of return according to users' different risk preferences and trading behaviors. As OKEx BTC Options trading volume has reached 248M in the last 30 days, this new feature can potentially further boost such volume to attract new users.

OKEx VIP Networking Drinks to Further The Derivatives Conversation

On a side note, OKEx hosted a VIP networking event tonight in London, where over 100 guests, industry leaders, and media were invited to further the conversation over the fintech industry. It was a great turnout and hence, assured OKEx future roadmap in European markets for the upcoming developments.

