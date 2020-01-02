OKEx USDT-margined Hit Record High with Over $4B USDT Trading Volumes Since Launch

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and futures exchange by trading volume, has launched two exciting products towards the end of last year - USDT-margined futures trading in November and perpetual swap trading in December, and received significant growth since the launches.

USDT-margined futures trading has recorded an all-time high in trading volume with over $4B USDT (record of $41,877,476,728 USDT as of 1 Jan 2020) after going live on 14 November, while USDT-perpetual swap trading has been a strong force to the derivatives market with over $100M USDT (record of $1,046,960,179 USDT as of 1 Jan 2020) trading volume upon launching on 16 December. Market reverted with prosperous feedback, which kept the crypto-ball rolling.

"This is definitely an encouraging news to start off a new year. With such a positive result from the recent USDT-margined trading launch, we are excited to not only witness the market has been evolving, but also be part of it, too. The crypto ecosystem has gone through a dramatic improvement over years, in terms of application and security. We are ready to embrace the general public and regulators, and looking forward to their acceptance for cryptocurrencies trading," said Lennix Lai, Financial Market Director of OKEx. "My team has long been committed to developing and optimizing the product portfolio of OKEx. In the road map of 2020, please again look forward to our next breakthrough of not only our products, but also the overall experience and journey we have put traders through, for example, the on-going Global Elite Trading Team Contest where traders can learn, trade and try out our new product at the same time."

OKEx presents - Global Elite Trading Team Contest and a chance to share 200,000 USDT!

After last week's leader recruitment to peruse a 10-day challenge from 6 Jan 2020, traders are now invited join an open team or a closed team via invitation codes. However, upon joining to a specific team, there is no room for team changes. Read more to learn more about the attractive rewards. There are 3 awards in total for the contest — Best Trading Team Awards, Leapfrog Awards, and Leader Rewards, winning up to 200,000 USDT.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, futures trading, and perpetual swap trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

