O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)

OKEY Group S.A. announces change of the registered office



01-Jul-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OKEY GROUP S.A. société anonyme Registered office: 25, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533 (the Company) announces the change of the registered office to: 25, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg