O'KEY Group S.A.: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

OKEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 6, rue Jean Monnet,

L-2180 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the Company)

confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

all resolutions were adopted.

Agenda of the General Meeting:

1. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société cooperative as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

2. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditors of the Company.