O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)

OKEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



16-May-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST

OKEY GROUP S.A. société anonyme Registered office: 6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 LUXEMBOURG R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533 (the Company) confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg all resolutions were adopted. Agenda of the General Meeting: To receive the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2021. To receive the reports of the Board of Directors of the Company on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. To receive the reports of the approved statutory auditor of the Company on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2021. To approve the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. To approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. To approve the results of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 800,000 and to delegate to the board of directors of the Company the power to determine each director`s and officers` compensation. To discharge the directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.