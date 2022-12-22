|
OKEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|
O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
OKEY GROUP S.A.
société anonyme
Registered office: 25, Boulevard Royal,
L-2449 Luxembourg
the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533
(the Company)
confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
all resolutions were adopted.
Agenda of the General Meeting:
1. To accept resignation of the current statutory auditor of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société cooperative, and to grant discharge to the resigning statutory auditor for the execution of its mandate.
2. To appoint MOORE Audit S.A., as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
3. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditor of the Company.
|ISIN:
|US6708662019
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|OKEY
|LEI Code:
|213800133YYU23T4L791
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|210708
|EQS News ID:
|1520035
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
