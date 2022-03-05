O'KEY GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)

05 March 2022

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, makes a statement for its shareholders regarding the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

On March 4, 2022, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced that it had suspended the admission to trading of O'KEY Group's GDRs. The announcement has been published at the official website of LSE at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/resources/london-stock-exchange-notices?tab=2022.

In respect to this, the Company notes that the trading suspension of O'KEY Group GDRs has temporary nature and does not affect the GDRs listing on LSE. The Company emphasizes that O'KEY Group GDRs continue to be listed on LSE.

O'KEY Group GDRs are listed on LSE since 2010, and since then the Company has always been meeting the highest standards of corporate governance and has earned a crystal-clear reputation in the market.

The Company also notes that O'KEY Group GDRs are listed and admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) since December 2020. The Company confirms that its GDRs are available for trading on MOEX for all market participants upon the stock exchange opening.

Further update on the trading status of the Company's GDRs on both LSE and MOEX will be made in due course, if appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

For investors Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu For media Alla Golovatenko Head of Public Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 496 alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu



ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

As of 31 December, 2021, the Group operated 230 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 152 discounters) with total selling space of 625,572 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has seven e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people. In 2020, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 174.3 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.8 billion. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 43.20%, GSU Ltd - 30.03%, free float and other holders - 26.77%.



DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.