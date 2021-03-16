OKI Launches World's Smallest High-Performance A4 Colour Printer

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI has launched the C650, the world's smallest A4 colour printer in its class. Available in Southeast Asia from this month, the new C650 delivers class-leading performance, media-handling, and cost-efficiency found typically on larger workgroup business printers. Designed for any office with limited space, the C650 will fit comfortably in the smallest of spaces without sacrificing performance. Thus, its performance and size make it ideal for use across many sectors, including retail, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, education, and construction.

Powered by OKI's pioneering digital LED technology, the C650 delivers high-speed printing in rich LED colour, making it perfect for handling everything from everyday documents to all manner of marketing collateral and signage. It prints 35 pages per minute and handles paper or media as thin as 60gsm right up to 256gsm, in B8 to A4 size, including banners up to 1.32m in length.

Created with innovative Space Saving Technology, users only need front access to the C650 to operate it and carry out maintenance tasks such as replacing consumables like toners, drums, etc. This feature significantly reduces the space offices need, as compared to other printers with a similar footprint. Thus, unlike competitor designs that require more access room on the sides for maintenance, the C650 easily fits into tight spaces with only 2cm space required around its sides.

Reliability was a key area of focus in the C650's development. The extensive use of high-value componentry in place of plastic makes this one of the most robust printers in its class, guaranteeing a long and hassle-free life. Separate toners and long-life drums enable a high duty-cycle plus maximum use of consumables. The C650 is thus ideal for organizations requiring high-volume printing and high-colour coverage.

"Space is such an important thing for businesses today," says Masahiko Tsuda, Managing Director of OKI Data (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and President of OKI Systems (Thailand) Ltd. "Buying a small and compact printer often means having to compromise on performance, productivity, quality, or cost-efficiency. The C650 is unique because, despite its size, it provides exceptional print quality, superior speed, and reliability while delivering true ROI."

