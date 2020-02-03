|
03.02.2020 22:52:00
Oklahoma Prosthodontist Honored for Her Dedication to Profession
CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan E. Brackett, DDS, MS, FACP, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). This award recognizes outstanding service to the specialty of prosthodontics and highlights the characteristics of a true humanitarian.
"I am grateful for the education I received in my prosthodontics program," said Dr. Brackett. "It gave me the chance to pursue a rewarding and fulfilling career, so it seemed only natural to 'give back' to a profession that has treated me so well. I am honored to receive an award based on my service and support of our specialty."
Dr. Brackett is a Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontists and a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics.
She has served in many leadership roles within the ACP, including as a Section President, Director of the Public Relations and Communications Division, Secretary, and ultimately serving as ACP President in 2016 as the third female president in the college's history. Dr. Brackett also served on the ACP Education Foundation Board for nine years and received the ACPEF Founders Society Award in 2013.
About Prosthodontists
A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.
About the ACP
The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.
Evan Summers
media@prosthodontics.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oklahoma-prosthodontist-honored-for-her-dedication-to-profession-300998002.html
SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht fester aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich über 13.000 Punkten -- Shanghai Composite mit Crash
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Montag freundlich. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag in Rot, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13.000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.