Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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14.09.2026 23:12:01
Oklo Has Massive Potential Due to Artificial Intelligence, but the Stock Is Sinking. Here's What I'd Do
One of the ways investors have taken advantage of opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI) is to invest in energy companies that can also benefit from the boom related to next-gen technologies. Rather than investing in Nvidia or Palantir Technologies and more obvious AI stocks, many investors have turned to much smaller companies, with potentially much more upside in the long run.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is a great example of that. It's not making chips or AI-related products and services, but it can potentially play a big role in the build-out of data centers, by providing them with the ongoing energy needs they're going to require via its powerhouses.
Last year, it soared 238% in value. Thus far in 2026, however, it's been a far different story, with the energy stock losing roughly half of its value. What's gone wrong with Oklo, and is it worth buying right now? Here's what I do with it.
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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06.08.26
|Ausblick: Oklo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oklo
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oklo
|36,21
|-0,03%
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