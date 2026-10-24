Oklo Is Down 61% This Year Despite a Real Technical Milestone. Here's the Disconnect Between the Stock and the Science.

How the tables have turned for small-reactor developer Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). In less than a year, Wall Street has changed its tune, from the enthusiastic rally cry of "Nuclear!" to a much less confident, almost incredulous, "Nuclear?" That change has wiped out not only 25% of the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT: NLR) but erased more than 60% of Oklo stock this year.

Therefore, Oklo has been down and up, down and up, down and up, tumbling and rising, like a shoe tossed around in a washing machine. The punishing rout, however, isn't all there is to Oklo stock right now. And if you stop at share price alone, you might miss what's actually happening in the nuclear business.

Oklo is a small reactor developer whose biggest market opportunity is AI power deals. As a company that's trying to rethink how power is delivered -- replacing large grid power with small modular nuclear reactors -- Oklo's technology aligns with the power needs of AI companies, whose enormous appetite for electricity is already straining local grids.

Continue reading