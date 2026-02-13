Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
13.02.2026 19:00:00
Oklo is Down 63% From Its Peak. Here's Why It Could Fall Further.
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has taken shareholders on a roller-coaster ride, with the stock trading as low as $5 per share in September 2024 and as high as $193 per share last October. The advanced nuclear energy company has benefited from positive news flow around nuclear investments in the United States.Today, the stock is trading 63% below its all-time high and could be vulnerable to further declines. Here's what investors need to know about Oklo before buying.Oklo has been making waves. The company develops advanced fission power plants called Aurora powerhouses. Its reactors can run on recycled fuel, with the Aurora powerhouse designed to operate for up to 10 years before refueling. These use metal-fueled fast reactor technology based on the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II. This reactor operated for 30 years at Argonne National Laboratory (now the Idaho National Laboratory) until it was shut down in 1994 when national research priorities shifted.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
