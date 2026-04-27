Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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27.04.2026 20:45:00
Oklo Is Rising Again. Here's 1 Thing Investors Should Know About the Nuclear Stock.
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) rose as much as 16% on April 23 after the nuclear company announced a collaboration with Nvidia and the Los Alamos National Laboratory. This high-profile partnership is another important step for Oklo. Its inclusion in the deal not only provides immense credibility but also sends a bullish signal for what's to come. The purpose of this collaboration is to support the federal government's Genesis Mission. The Genesis Mission is an effort to dominate the global AI race by accelerating breakthrough energy technologies using AI and quantum computing. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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