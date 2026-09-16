Oklo Just Hit a 70-Week Low. Here's My Investing Reaction.

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) shares just hit a 70-week low after the company announced a $1 billion stock offering. The need to raise more capital is nothing new for the nuclear stock. As I recently outlined, the company has sold more shares nearly every quarter since 2023.

Despite recent weakness in the share price, Oklo's upside potential remains attractive. The company is a leading developer of small modular reactors, or SMRs. These miniature nuclear power plants are perfect for the AI industry, which needs more clean power as quickly as possible.

Before you jump in, there's one catalyst you may want to wait for.

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