Oklo Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

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13.08.2026 02:00:00

Oklo Just Made Big Progress With Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology. That's Great News for These 2 ETFs.

One of the most important trends in nuclear energy is the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). Instead of traditional nuclear power plants that take up a lot of space and take a long time to build, SMRs offer a next-generation way to produce nuclear energy. With small modular reactors, nuclear energy can hopefully be produced at lower cost, with more flexible construction, rapid deployment, and enhanced safety.SMR technology is not yet commercially available. Research and development are still underway. But on Aug. 6, nuclear energy company Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) announced that it has reached "criticality" in its small modular reactor in Texas. That means Oklo's SMR is able to produce a steady energy. According to Bloomberg reporting, Oklo's SMR is the fifth nuclear reactor of its kind to reach this level of capability.Although a lot of work remains to be done, Oklo's announcement is a good sign that small modular reactors might someday be ready to start producing nuclear energy. Let's look at two nuclear energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that might benefit from continued progress in SMR technology -- and see if nuclear ETFs are worth adding to your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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