Oklo Shares Rise 6% After DOE Selects Company For Advanced Nuclear Fuel Program

(RTTNews) - Oklo Inc. (OKLO) shares gained 6.33 percent to $70.05, up $4.17 on Tuesday, after the advanced nuclear technology company announced the U.S. Department of Energy selected it for advanced negotiations under the Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program.

The stock is currently trading at $70.05 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with a previous close of $65.88. It opened at $71.87 and traded between $69.17 and $73.29 during the session, with volume reaching 8.59 million shares versus average daily volume of 11.86 million shares.

Oklo said the program is designed to make surplus plutonium materials available for conversion into fuel for advanced nuclear reactors under strict U.S. security and safeguards requirements. The company said the initiative supports its long-term fuel sourcing strategy as the advanced nuclear industry works to expand domestic fuel infrastructure.

Oklo shares have traded between $44.88 and $193.84 over the past 52 weeks.