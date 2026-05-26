26.05.2026 17:09:26

Oklo Shares Rise 6% After DOE Selects Company For Advanced Nuclear Fuel Program

(RTTNews) - Oklo Inc. (OKLO) shares gained 6.33 percent to $70.05, up $4.17 on Tuesday, after the advanced nuclear technology company announced the U.S. Department of Energy selected it for advanced negotiations under the Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program.

The stock is currently trading at $70.05 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with a previous close of $65.88. It opened at $71.87 and traded between $69.17 and $73.29 during the session, with volume reaching 8.59 million shares versus average daily volume of 11.86 million shares.

Oklo said the program is designed to make surplus plutonium materials available for conversion into fuel for advanced nuclear reactors under strict U.S. security and safeguards requirements. The company said the initiative supports its long-term fuel sourcing strategy as the advanced nuclear industry works to expand domestic fuel infrastructure.

Oklo shares have traded between $44.88 and $193.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:52 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21
24.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
23.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Angriff im Iran trotz Waffenruhe: Dow stabil -- ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Dienstag leicht abwärts, während der deutsche ebenfalls Leitindex nachgibt. Der Dow zeigt sich nach dem langen Wochenende zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen