Oklo Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

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15.07.2026 16:05:00

Oklo Stock Is Down 41% in 2026: Here's What Investors Need to Understand Now

Nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance. Over the next few decades, rising energy demand from AI businesses is expected to fuel a global build-out of new energy sources. Bank of America analysts believe this will create a $10 trillion opportunity for nuclear energy developers. Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) is one of the most fascinating nuclear energy developers on the market. Oklo specializes in small modular reactors, or SMRs. These miniature nuclear power plants can be co-located directly next to data center infrastructure, with lower construction costs and faster construction times than conventionally larger nuclear power plants. It's no wonder, then, that the company has the direct backing of Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, who invested in Oklo early on and served as its Chairman for many years. "My whole view of the world is the future can be radically better and the two things that we really need for that are to lower the cost of energy and lower the cost of intelligence. And if we get those, we'll be quite surprised about how different and how much better the future is," Altman told reporters in 2023 when Oklo went public through a reverse merger. "I don't see a way for us to get there without nuclear. I mean, maybe we could get there just with solar and storage. But from my vantage point, I feel like this is the most likely and the best way to get there."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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