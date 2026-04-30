Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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30.04.2026 22:05:00
Oklo Stock Is Fantastically Cheap -- Here's Why There Could Be 3,000% in Upside Potential
It's not often that you can spot an investment opportunity with 5,000% or more in potential upside. But that's could be the case for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). Oklo is a next-gen energy producer focused on small modular reactors, or SMRs. SMRs are essentially miniature nuclear power plants that have several distinct advantages. SMR systems, for example, may be a perfect fit for satisfying the artificial intelligence (AI) industry's rapidly rising energy demands.To be clear, there's plenty of risk to Oklo as an investment thesis. But that's why there's huge upside potential.Want to know exactly why Oklo shares have such big potential? A new study highlights the opportunity perfectly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)