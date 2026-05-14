Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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14.05.2026 15:01:32
Oklo Stock Is Sinking After Earnings. Is a Turnaround Possible Before Its July 4 Deadline?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock is sinking after its first-quarter earnings, closing 6% lower on May 13 and falling further as of this writing. Investors saw what they feared: bigger losses and rising cash burn from a pre-revenue company.To top that, Oklo also filed a new $1 billion equity offering, allowing it to gradually sell shares into the market over time at prevailing prices. In short, there could be further share dilution.The question is, if Oklo exited the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities and expects 2026 cash burn of only $80 million to $100 million, why does it want to sell shares worth another $1 billion?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)