Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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02.05.2026 02:05:00
Oklo vs. NuScale: Which Nuclear Stock Is Better for Maximum Growth Potential?
There are a variety of nuclear energy stocks to choose from. Two of my favorite long-term picks are NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) and Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO). Both of these companies are developing nuclear technology based on small modular reactors, or SMRs. A growing number of analysts think that SMRs will play a key role in our energy future."Amid surging electricity demand, driven in part by the rise in AI/data centers, nuclear energy offers a potential solution," observes a recent research report published by analysts at Bank of America. "And new advancements in technology may now make the tipping point in sight for small modular reactors (SMRs) to reshape nuclear energy supply chains over the next decade." In total, Bank of America thinks that nuclear energy is about to experience a $10 trillion renaissance thanks to surging electricity demand -- a trend almost completely fueled by the rise of energy-hungry AI technologies. "SMRs could likely reshape nuclear power supply chains over the next decade, given the major benefits over conventional power plants," Bank of America's report concludes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Oklo
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