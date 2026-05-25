Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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25.05.2026 13:00:00
Oklo vs. NuScale Power in 2026. Which One Is Actually Worth Buying?
There's no doubt that nuclear power will play a crucial role in meeting the world's energy needs over the next several years. Two small modular reactor (SMR) companies, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), are pre- and early-revenue businesses that won't be profitable for quite some time. So which one is actually worth buying right now?Oklo has seen significant price swings, driven mainly by strong enthusiasm and prospects. Oklo has a strong balance sheet despite not yet generating revenue from its technology. The company has $2.5 billion in cash and no debt. Because of this, Oklo has the runway it needs to succeed. Oklo is targeting the end of 2027 for the deployment of its Aurora microreactor, which will serve data centers and industrial facilities. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)