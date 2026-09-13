TMC Aktie

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ISIN: KR7217590009

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13.09.2026 15:15:00

Oklo vs. NuScale vs. TMC: 3 Speculative Bets, Ranked By Which One Pays Off First.

Finding a start-up with incredible technology that eventually becomes a trillion-dollar business is the dream of most investors. Essentially, everyone wants to get in early on the next Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), or Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The only problem is that many small companies fall by the wayside. So investors looking at start-ups like Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), and TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) need to tread with caution. But it looks like NuScale Power may have the lead in building its business. Here's why.

The company that probably faces the biggest hurdles is The Metals Company. Like the other two, it is working on new technology. That said, its tech is in the mining sector, a fairly mundane business. The unique piece of the puzzle is that The Metals Company wants to build its mining operation deep under the world's oceans.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Oklo 36,22 -9,18% Oklo

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