Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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27.08.2026 23:35:00
Oklo's Meta Deal Calls For a 1.2-Gigawatt Reactor in Ohio. Here's When It's Slated to Come Online.
Back in January of this year, nuclear technology firm Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) announced an agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to develop a nuclear facility in Ohio to support data centers in the region.The "nuclear campus" will be located in south central Ohio, not far from both Cincinnati and Columbus, and will deliver 1.2 gigawatts of power to Meta facilities. Pre-construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and general construction in late 2028 or 2029. The hope is that the first phase of the nuclear plant will come online around 2030. (Oklo does not yet have the necessary license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the facility -- it is pursuing that now.) Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A-1 Limited Registered Shs
|5,01
|-5,11%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|490,50
|-1,18%
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