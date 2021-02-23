Okta appoint Exclusive Networks as distributor for key Asia markets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks, the global "value creating" specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced it has entered into a distributor partnership with Okta for Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The partnership will see Exclusive Networks add Okta's Workforce Identity solutions to its existing ecosystem of cybersecurity tools, offering enterprise clients the ability to secure their remote and on-prem workforce.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and associated work-from-home requirements has led to a significant increase in end-users accessing company-level information online from different locations," says Brad Gray, Senior Vice President APAC at Exclusive Networks.Adding "The need to authenticate multiple users quickly, accurately, and securely has now become a must in order to protect businesses, partners, clients and employees from malicious hackers and other cybersecurity dangers. Okta's workforce identity solutions provide this protection and are the perfect compliment to Exclusive Networks' burgeoning ecosystem of cybersecurity solutions, allowing us to truly provide end-point protection for enterprises of all sizes."

Okta's workforce identity solutions allow organisations to accurately authenticate employees wherever they are, from home, the office or on a business trip, while ensuring they enjoy seamless access from any device. Okta provides a single, user-friendly portal through which employees are able to safely access all resources, including cloud software, on-prem apps, servers and APIs, regardless of device and location.

Access can be graded for different users, including partners, contractors, management and employees. Okta's solutions ensure access is managed and highly secure, using context-based multi-factor authentication to protect against credential-focused attacks such as phishing – a growing threat given the rise in work-from-home arrangements since the pandemic.

"We are delighted to be forming part of Exclusive Networks' ecosystem in Asia and are excited to see our highly effective workforce identity solutions be rolled out across this dynamic region," says Bruce Brown, Director Regional Alliances - Asia at Okta.Adding "Protection starts at the employee level and our solutions will give organisations the confidence that their distributed workforce is protected each time they access their online resources."

Exclusive Networks will make Okta's solutions available to partners and end customers in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. By leveraging its local network of over 20 offices in the APAC region, Exclusive Networks will work with resellers and systems integrators to ensure companies in Southeast Asia, from start-ups and SMEs to multinationals, will have robust workforce identity protection, in addition to the holistic cybersecurity solutions that Exclusive Networks offer organisations.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is the global 'value creating' specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, creating value and enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com

